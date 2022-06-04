AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin businesses participated in a Battle of the Bands and raised more than $227,000 Thursday for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, a local nonprofit.

Seven bands from local businesses performed live at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, and according to HAAM, the 2022 Corporate Battle of the Bands drew in a crowd of more than 1,200 attendees.

According to the HAAM website, the bands aim to impress a panel of celebrity and music industry judges. The panel decides which band receives the title of Austin’s Best Corporate Band.

“This year’s ‘Band of the Year’ was awarded to newcomer The C Notes (PNC Bank),” HAAM announced.

For more information about the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians or ways to support Austin’s working musicians throughout the year, click here.