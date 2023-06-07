AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians will host the Corporate Battle of the Bands tonight within ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

This annual event gives professionals a chance to perform in front of a live audience on a historic stage for a good cause.

In 2022, the Battle of the Bands raised more than $227,000 and drew in a crowd of more than 1,200 attendees.

HAAM is a local nonprofit providing access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, working musicians.

“We are excited to continue this exciting tradition in Austin,” HAAM CEO Paul Scott said. “It’s amazing to have the support of some of the most influential businesses here in Austin. Without their support, the quality of life for our musicians would be in much worse dire straits.”

This year, six Austin-based businesses will pull their musically gifted employees together to compete. Some of the businesses participating in the competition include Cirrus Logic, H-E-B, Seton Healthcare Family, NetSpend, and PNC Bank

“Music is a core part of our identity, from our innovative technology to weekly guitar lessons and onsite concerts, and it’s why we love having Austin as the Live Music Capital of the World,” Cirrus Logic CEO John Forsyth said.

“We are honored to be working with other businesses to not only put on an entertaining show but to also raise money in support of HAAM’s vital programs for Austin musicians.”

The corporate bands will aim to impress a panel of celebrity and music industry judges, who will ultimately decide which band leaves with the title of Austin’s Best Corporate Band.

HAAM is also offering incentives for new businesses as well as discounted options for solo/duo entries. There will also be a Judges Pool, where they will be given Fan Favorite voting dollars, thanks to the support of FBR Management, to award their favorite performances.

Bands will be competing for four prestigious awards — Best Song, Best Showmanship, Fan Favorite and Austin’s Best Corporate Band.

For the second year in a row, each business will be utilizing an online peer-to-peer fundraising platform to raise additional funds. These funds will go directly toward each band’s own Fan Favorite voting.

Along with the evening’s performances, there will also be a silent auction filled with exclusive experiences, private concerts and many other amazing items which have been donated by local businesses and individuals.

The Corporate Battle of the Bands is free and open to the public. The family-friendly event will begin at 7 p.m. tonight within ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

For sponsorship information and additional event details, you can visit HAAM’s website.