Pictured is the first H Mart grocery store in Austin, at 11301 Lakeline Blvd., in 2019. ARNOLD WELLS/STAFF

AUSTIN (ABJ) — Austin is getting a second location of H Mart, the Asian supermarket chain.

The New Jersey-based company has leased more than 23,000 square feet for a store at 5222 Burnet Road, Durhman & Bassett Realty Group Inc. said Feb. 24.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.