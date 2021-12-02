H-E-B to demolish South Congress location, rebuild with major upgrades

H-E-B is reimagining the South Congress location. It’s planning to demolish it in February 2022 and rebuild over the course of two years. (Courtesy: H-E-B)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B is planning to demolish Austin’s longest-standing location next year and rebuild with major upgrades over the course of two years.

According to a release from the grocery store chain, the store located at 2400 S. Congress Ave. has been around since 1957, and this is the first time it will be rebuilt from the ground up.

Demolition will start February 2022. In the meantime, H-E-B will open a temporary store at the adjacent Twin Oaks Shopping Center to serve customers in the area while it’s being rebuilt. That temporary store will open a week before construction begins.

The new store will stand at 145,000 square feet and have multiple levels: two for shopping and dining and others for above-ground parking. It will also have both indoor and outdoor seating areas for dining and an outdoor stage for live performances.

The grocer estimates the project will take about two years to complete.

The temporary store will not have curbside pickup, but home delivery and H-E-B pharmacy services will still be available.