AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas grocer H-E-B and the University of Texas at Austin are partnering to make grocery shopping easier for students and staff.

The university announced Tuesday it was H-E-B’s newest delivery hub. This means students and faculty can place online orders for delivery to a campus location. Orders can be placed online or on the H-E-B app, and users can pick delivery times and locations.

The H-E-B service is meant to help students who don’t have time to shop for groceries or don’t have access to off-campus transportation, said Sonica Reagins-Lilly, UT Austin’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

Shoppers first pick up items in the store, then Favor drivers will deliver the orders to an on-campus location or off-campus residence. The shopper will get a text when the driver leaves the H-E-B store, and they will coordinate an exact pick-up location, a release said. Four parking spots on campus will be reserved for the Favor deliveries.

In the last year, other Texas universities have announced a similar service with H-E-B. They include Texas A&M and Sam Houston State University.

H-E-B bought Austin-based Favor, an on-demand delivery company, in 2018.