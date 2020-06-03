H-E-B says customers “strongly encouraged” but not required to wear a mask in stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shoppers at H-E-B are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings in store, the grocery chain has said – but not required to do so.

All employees in customer facing and close contact positions will continue to wear masks, H-E-B said.

H-E-B previously said anyone who enters a store should wear a face covering in accordance with local guidelines requiring them to be worn in public.

People without a mask were not allowed inside the stores due to the local orders.

“The CDC, State of Texas, and local health officials strongly recommend the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces,” H-E-B said in a statement.

“As Texans Helping Texans, we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texas healthy.

“H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks or facial coverings by all our customers in all stores.”