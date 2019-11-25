H-E-B, Salvation Army, others offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of Austin organizations and restaurants are providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need this week. Read details of each below.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing

People can attend the 30th annual Austin Feast of Sharing at the Palmer Events Center at 900 Barton Springs Road on Tuesday, Nov. 26. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. people can get a meal. H-E-B is expecting about 13,000 people to attend.

People can also get free Capital Metro one-day passes to attend from a number of H-E-Bs around Austin:

  • 2701 E. Seventh Street
  • 6607 S. IH 35
  • 1000 E. 41st Street
  • 2400 S. Congress Ave.
  • 7112 Ed Bluestein
  • 2508 E. Riverside Drive
  • 9414 N. Lamar Blvd.
  • 1801 E. 51st Street

Salvation Army Austin

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Salvation Army’s Downtown Shelter at 501 E. Eighth St. is hosting a free community Thanksgiving meal. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is targeted at those living in Williamson and Travis counties, according to a news release.

Staff say they expect to serve more than 300 meals.

Cenote

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 the restaurant Cenote on 1010 East Cesar Chavez Street will have a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need. The event is only at the Cesar Chavez Street location.

