H-E-B, Salvation Army, others offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of Austin organizations and restaurants are providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need this week. Read details of each below.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing

People can attend the 30th annual Austin Feast of Sharing at the Palmer Events Center at 900 Barton Springs Road on Tuesday, Nov. 26. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. people can get a meal. H-E-B is expecting about 13,000 people to attend.

People can also get free Capital Metro one-day passes to attend from a number of H-E-Bs around Austin:

2701 E. Seventh Street

6607 S. IH 35

1000 E. 41st Street

2400 S. Congress Ave.

7112 Ed Bluestein

2508 E. Riverside Drive

9414 N. Lamar Blvd.

1801 E. 51st Street

Salvation Army Austin

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Salvation Army’s Downtown Shelter at 501 E. Eighth St. is hosting a free community Thanksgiving meal. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is targeted at those living in Williamson and Travis counties, according to a news release.

Staff say they expect to serve more than 300 meals.

Cenote

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 the restaurant Cenote on 1010 East Cesar Chavez Street will have a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need. The event is only at the Cesar Chavez Street location.