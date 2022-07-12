AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Grocer H-E-B has another expansion project on its hands, but it will be some time before residents can relish in the rollout.

A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the grocery giant is preparing to expand an existing location in northeast Austin (500 Canyon Ridge Dr. in Tech Ridge) by about 27,000 square feet.

This expansion is estimated to cost $18 million, according to the filing. Blake Gardner, H-E-B construction project leader, confirmed the cost estimate.

