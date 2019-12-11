H-E-B launches new mobile shopping app

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas-based grocery giant H-E-B is expanding its digital footprint with the launch of its new mobile shopping app, aimed at making it easier for customers to do their shopping on their smartphones.

The app, called My H-E-B, allows customers to make orders for H-E-B Curbside Pickup or for H-E-B Home Delivery. The in-store shopper can also help customers clip and save coupons.

According to a press release from the company, the new app is part of a push to integrate more technology-based services to H-E-B’s digital presence.

“The new My H-E-B mobile app is a perfect example of how we are investing in new technologies to enhance our digital services and establish H-E-B as a digital retail leader,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer. “We continue to grow our talented H-E-B Digital team in Austin and at our company headquarters in San Antonio to deliver on this investment and provide the best possible digital experience to our customers and partners.”

Customers can download the My H-E-B app for iPhone or Android from the Apple App Store or on Google Play.