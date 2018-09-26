H-E-B: Checkout system outage resolved quickly

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lines during a temporary outage at Central Market in the Westgate shopping center in Austin. (Courtesy/Heather Kafka)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lines during a temporary outage at Central Market in the Westgate shopping center in Austin. (Courtesy/Heather Kafka)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B's checkout system is back online after a temporary outage appeared to affect its stores statewide just after noon Wednesday.

In a 12:38 p.m. tweet, H-E-B said some of its stores had an interruption in service which has since been resolved.

"All stores are open for business as we expect this interruption to be restored quickly," the company said in a statement.

Shoppers took to Twitter to alert others as fears of melting ice cream were met by some store employees with free chocolate.

H-E-B says service returned to normal around 2 p.m.