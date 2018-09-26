H-E-B: Checkout system outage resolved quickly
AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B's checkout system is back online after a temporary outage appeared to affect its stores statewide just after noon Wednesday.
In a 12:38 p.m. tweet, H-E-B said some of its stores had an interruption in service which has since been resolved.
"All stores are open for business as we expect this interruption to be restored quickly," the company said in a statement.
Shoppers took to Twitter to alert others as fears of melting ice cream were met by some store employees with free chocolate.
H-E-B says service returned to normal around 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
KXAN investigates high-risk suspects jum
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Scammer calling Austin residents...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Waking up to coolest morning in nearly five months
- It takes 20 minutes to drive less than a mile in an area of south Austin
- Father wants city to take action after his son was killed in North Austin
- 80,000 flu-related deaths last year; CDC says get your flu shot ASAP
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.