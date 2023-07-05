Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B commemorated the grand opening of its Nutty Brown location in southwest Austin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

Located at 12021 U.S. Hwy. 290 West in Austin, the new 103,000-square-foot grocery store is at the former site of the Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. To help commemorate the history of the location, the H-E-B store will showcase legacy venue memorabilia, including signed guitars from Texas musicians who played the Nutty Brown Amphitheatre and a vintage photography-based tribute wall mural.

The location is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and features the following amenities: