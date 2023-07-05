Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 5, 2023.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B commemorated the grand opening of its Nutty Brown location in southwest Austin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.
Located at 12021 U.S. Hwy. 290 West in Austin, the new 103,000-square-foot grocery store is at the former site of the Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. To help commemorate the history of the location, the H-E-B store will showcase legacy venue memorabilia, including signed guitars from Texas musicians who played the Nutty Brown Amphitheatre and a vintage photography-based tribute wall mural.
The location is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and features the following amenities:
- H-E-B curbside, delivery services
- In-store meat market, seafood selections
- In-store prepared sushi, tortillas and bakery goods
- Beer and wine selection
- Live cooking demonstrations, food samplings daily
- Drive-thru pharmacy
- Fuel station