H-E-B bringing back free samples at all locations this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another sign of normalcy — H-E-B is bringing back free samples at all of its locations starting this weekend, KXAN confirmed with the company Friday.

Samples were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocer said it’s excited to resume its Showtime sampling, Cooking Connections Kitchens and beer and wine stations in all stores.

Sample stations will still have plexiglass partitions and hand sanitizer to help keep customers safe.

This week, H-E-B said it broke ground on its new location in Frisco, Texas, which will open in the fall fall next year.