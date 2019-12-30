Gyms and their regulars prepare for masses of new members on Jan. 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the holidays draw to a close, millions of Americans are deciding what they want to resolve to do in the new year.

A perennial favorite — to be more active and lose weight — will bring thousands of new members into gyms around Austin, and many big chains are offering deals to get you through the doors.

In this last week of December, gyms and their regular exercisers are preparing for a wave of “resolutioners,” those who want to start the new year off on the right foot.

“January hits, you wake up in the morning, probably a little groggy from the night before, and you’re just like, ‘Oh my god. I need to get myself back together,'” said personal trainer Jennifer Frey. “January through February, you see just hundreds of people come in.”

