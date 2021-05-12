Gunshot victim expected to survive after seeking help inside east Austin grocery store

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shooting victim in east Austin is expected to survive after they walked into a grocery store looking for help Tuesday.

Police say even though someone is in custody in connection with the shooting, the investigation is ongoing.

Police responded to reports of the shooting near the Delwood Shopping Center at I-35 and E 38th and 1/2 Street at 7:39 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

A witness told KXAN via email the victim went into the Fiesta Mart grocery store after being shot. The witness said the victim was shot in the chest area, and store managers helped the victim before emergency responders arrived.

The victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss