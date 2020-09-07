Guns found inside downtown music venue, Austin police investigating

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after finding guns inside a downtown Austin music venue and bar early Monday morning.

Someone called police at 3:49 a.m. to let them know someone who had a gun had gone inside the building at 607 Trinity Street, which is the address of Tellers Austin.

According to APD, there were dozens of people inside when officers arrived. Officers had everyone step outside, then went inside to search. They found two guns left inside, but no one was holding or carrying a gun.

No one has been arrested.

KXAN has reached out to Tellers Austin to understand what may have been going on overnight. Many music venues and bars have shut down because of the pandemic. Recently, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved rules to make it easier for bars to legally operate as restaurants and therefore open under statewide pandemic restrictions. It’s not known at this time if Tellers has taken that step.

A KXAN photographer stopped by the location Monday morning but it was closed.

Guns are banned in businesses that make 51% or more of their money from alcohol sales, under Texas law.