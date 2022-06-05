AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, a group of people gathered in Wooldridge Square Park to call for gun reform and action to prevent gun violence.

Hosted by Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety, the groups called for legislative changes they believe will reduce gun violence nationwide.

“We should at least do a background check before somebody buys a gun…an 18-year-old is not responsible enough to purchase a gun,” said Molly Bursey, the state legislative lead for the Texas chapter of Moms Demand Action.

On Saturday, people gathered at Wooldridge Square Park to call for legislative changes to reduce gun violence. Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety hosted the event. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

On Saturday, people gathered at Wooldridge Square Park to call for legislative changes to reduce gun violence. Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety hosted the event. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

On Saturday, people gathered at Wooldridge Square Park to call for legislative changes to reduce gun violence. Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety hosted the event. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

The rally was held in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers and the Buffalo supermarket shooting that killed 10 people.

Many rally attendees wore orange for “Wear Orange Weekend,” a movement to prevent gun violence that started in 2013.