Gun found in student’s backpack at Austin ISD middle school Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a letter to parents Wednesday, the Austin Independent School District confirmed a student brought a gun to one of its campuses.

AISD said around 1 p.m., a student at Mendez Middle School said another student had a gun, and school resource officers found a loaded gun in the student’s backpack.

The letter, sent by Mendez Middle School Director Joanna Rowley, said the officers “immediately detained” the student. It added the student didn’t threaten anyone with the gun. The incident was “resolved quickly and did not affect the school day.”

AISD said it can’t comment on student disciplinary issues, but referred KXAN to the district’s student code of conduct. The code says bringing a firearm to campus is grounds for mandatory expulsion.

KXAN received an email from a Mendez parent saying the district’s email notifying them about the incident was sent more than three hours after it happened. A timestamp from the email shows the parent received the email at 4:25 p.m.