AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gun was found inside an unattended bag at John B. Connally High School Friday afternoon.

According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.

School staff found the bag and, according to the report, were looking inside to identify the owner when they found a loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol.

According to the affidavit, Robert Allen Brown, 46, was identified as the owner and taken into custody.

Brown was charged with having a weapon in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony.

Connally Principal Paula Gamble sent a letter to families Monday about the incident, writing “no threats were made against students or staff.”

“We take weapons on our campus very seriously. Anyone found with a weapon, adult or student will face the maximum criminal charges and disciplinary measures,” the letter reads.

KXAN reached out to Pflugerville ISD for additional comment. An attorney for Brown wasn’t available at the time of publication.