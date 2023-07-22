AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured overnight in a Sixth Street bar after a gun went off inside someone’s pocket, sources tell KXAN.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside The 512 on 6th bar. General manager Corey Phikus told KXAN someone had a gun in their jean pants pocket, and it accidentally went off inside the club, ricocheting and hitting two people.

“The bullet hit the floor and some minor injuries occurred from the reaction. APD caught the guy and has him in custody,” Phikus told KXAN in a statement.

He said the bar has six security guards who search people with a wand. He added that it was unfortunate that someone was able to get past them.

Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults had minor injuries from the incident, but the injuries were likely not the result of a direct bullet impact. One was transported to a local hospital, and the other refused transport.

ATCEMS said its Sixth Street Rescue Task Force responded to the call. This staging area was added to improve EMS response as part of Austin’s Safer Sixth Street initiative, which launched after the 2021 shooting that killed one person and injured 14 others.

Texas law restricts carrying firearms at places that sell alcohol. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says retailers that derive 51% or more of their income from alcohol must post a red sign that says possessing a handgun on the premises is unlawful.

KXAN has reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information. This article will be updated with their response when received.