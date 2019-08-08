WATCH LIVE: Groups protest Drag Queen Story Time at Austin City Hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Groups are gathering in front of Austin city hall Thursday to protest the Drag Queen Story Time program that takes place in Central Texas public libraries.

The protesters, led by the activist group MassResistence, will hold a press conference on the steps of city hall at 11 a.m. before bringing their concerns to city council members.

In a press release, MassResistence says many residents have questions for the city about the Drag Queen Stroy Time event. They said concerned citizens want to know who brought the event to public libraries, to start.

The Open Cathedral church in Leander stepped up in May and rented a room at the Leander Public Library to host Drag Queen Story Time when the city decided to cancel its own event.

The City of Leander canceled the library’s initial event after receiving feedback from the community and starting a review process for future events at the facility. The city launched an online survey to gather more input from people about future programming.