Austin

Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

By:
Posted: Jun 05, 2019 / 01:18 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 05, 2019 / 07:11 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Groups on different sides of the gun debate are making a plea to Governor Greg Abbott, who now holds the fate of $1 million in state funding for a gun safe storage program in his hands. 

Governor Abbott has until June 16 to sign or veto bills or line-item veto measures in the state budget. 

Gun rights advocates are urging Abbott to veto the line. Texas Gun Sense and a bipartisan group of lawmakers — who wrote the budget — hope he doesn't. 

“The Governor’s silence on this issue has been deafening. But it’s not surprising since he spearheaded the original discussions for storage requirements and ‘red flag’ gun confiscation orders last summer. Hopefully Governor Abbott will reverse course and do right by Texans by using his line-item veto," said Chris McNutt from Texas Gun Rights, a group urging supporters to call Abbott's office to ask for the veto. 

KXAN has reached out to Governor Abbott's office on his position on this line-item and has not heard back.  

According to the budget's accompanying documents, the Department of Public Safety will be funded $1 million over the next two years to "establish and promote a statewide safe gun storage campaign." The campaign must begin by September 1, 2020, and may include online and printed materials, public service announcements, and advertisements through the media. 

"The public awareness campaign may not convey a message that it is unlawful under state law to keep or store a firearm that is loaded or that is readily accessible for self-defense," state budget-writing staff wrote.

The Republican-led legislature overwhelmingly approved the two-year state budget in late May on the second to last day of their 140-day legislative session. 

"Spending tax dollars on something that really doesn't need to have tax dollars spent on it. There's a lot of unintended consequences that could come down the road because of that," said Derek Wills from Lone Star Gun Rights, who worries this awareness campaign could become requirements for gun owners in the future if more violent incidents happen.

Scruggs from Texas Gun Sense, disagrees, saying the Department of Public Safety running the program will get rid of those concerns.

"The state's largest law enforcement organization should be trusted with teaching safety and I think the overwhelming majority of Texans will trust them to do that fairly," said Scruggs.

After the school shooting in Santa Fe, Governor Abbott rolled out a lengthy list of policy proposals on how to address school shootings and mental health issues. One of those items was directing the state to encourage the safe storage of guns, while not mandating it or adding a new law requiring it. 

"Santa Fe certainly highlighted the danger of not storing them properly. But also too, a lot of people have had their gun stolen," said Ed Scruggs from Texas Gun Rights.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • First day of Travis ARB hearings for property tax protests

    First day of Travis ARB hearings for property tax protests

  • More than 40 years later, formerly homeless to man to resume classes at UT

    More than 40 years later, formerly homeless to man to resume classes at UT

  • City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

    City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

  • Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

    Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

  • Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

    Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

  • Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

    Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

  • AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

    AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

  • UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

    UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

  • Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

    Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

  • Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

    Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

    A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close

  • 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

    'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

  • Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season

  • Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

    Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

  • Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

    Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

  • Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

    Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

  • Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

    Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

  • Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

    Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

  • Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

    Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

  • Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

    Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

  • SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

    SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

  • AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

    AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

  • No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

    No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

  • Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

    Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

  • Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

    Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

  • New medical center opening in Buda

    New medical center opening in Buda

  • Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

    Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

    Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  • San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

    San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

  • How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

    How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

  • Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

    Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

  • Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

    Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

  • Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

    Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

  • Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

    Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

  • Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

    Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

  • Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

    Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

  • Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

    Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

  • Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

    Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

  • WATCH: Williamson Co. deputies searching for man who ran away during traffic stop

    WATCH: Williamson Co. deputies searching for man who ran away during traffic stop

  • As council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

    As council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

  • $165 million secured for Austin State Hospital rebuild and renovations

    $165 million secured for Austin State Hospital rebuild and renovations

  • Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

    Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

  • Texas summer on track to go drought-free, but ranchers keep back-up plan

    Texas summer on track to go drought-free, but ranchers keep back-up plan

  • Neighbors complain their mail isn't making it to its destination from Austin post office

    Neighbors complain their mail isn't making it to its destination from Austin post office

  • After council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

    After council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

  • Mixed-used development means more affordable housing in Travis County

    Mixed-used development means more affordable housing in Travis County

  • Gov. Abbott signs bill requiring mental health curriculum in public schools

    Gov. Abbott signs bill requiring mental health curriculum in public schools

  • Texas plumbers' group calls for special session to prevent them from going unregulated
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Texas plumbers' group calls for special session to prevent them from going unregulated

  • AG Paxton sues for public records in San Antonio's decision to ban Chick-Fil-A from airport

    AG Paxton sues for public records in San Antonio's decision to ban Chick-Fil-A from airport

  • 2 utility workers crushed while working on power pole in Marble Falls

    2 utility workers crushed while working on power pole in Marble Falls

  • New program aims to help ACC students save time, money while earning Bachelor's degree

    New program aims to help ACC students save time, money while earning Bachelor's degree

  • Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico

    Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico

  • EXPLAINED: Prescribed Fires are Healthier Than Wildfires

    EXPLAINED: Prescribed Fires are Healthier Than Wildfires

  • Extended interview with Congressman, Rep. Chip Roy, who delayed disaster aid bill

    Extended interview with Congressman, Rep. Chip Roy, who delayed disaster aid bill

  • Austin team wins 'Running of the Tubs'

    Austin team wins 'Running of the Tubs'

  • SCENE VIDEO: One man shot downtown near 6th Street

    SCENE VIDEO: One man shot downtown near 6th Street

  • Confederate monument in front of State Capitol vandalized with paint

    Confederate monument in front of State Capitol vandalized with paint

  • WATCH: 23 scooters go up in flames on truck's trailer in downtown Austin
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WATCH: 23 scooters go up in flames on truck's trailer in downtown Austin

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss