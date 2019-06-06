Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Groups on different sides of the gun debate are making a plea to Governor Greg Abbott, who now holds the fate of $1 million in state funding for a gun safe storage program in his hands.
Governor Abbott has until June 16 to sign or veto bills or line-item veto measures in the state budget.
Gun rights advocates are urging Abbott to veto the line. Texas Gun Sense and a bipartisan group of lawmakers — who wrote the budget — hope he doesn't.
“The Governor’s silence on this issue has been deafening. But it’s not surprising since he spearheaded the original discussions for storage requirements and ‘red flag’ gun confiscation orders last summer. Hopefully Governor Abbott will reverse course and do right by Texans by using his line-item veto," said Chris McNutt from Texas Gun Rights, a group urging supporters to call Abbott's office to ask for the veto.
KXAN has reached out to Governor Abbott's office on his position on this line-item and has not heard back.
According to the budget's accompanying documents, the Department of Public Safety will be funded $1 million over the next two years to "establish and promote a statewide safe gun storage campaign." The campaign must begin by September 1, 2020, and may include online and printed materials, public service announcements, and advertisements through the media.
"The public awareness campaign may not convey a message that it is unlawful under state law to keep or store a firearm that is loaded or that is readily accessible for self-defense," state budget-writing staff wrote.
The Republican-led legislature overwhelmingly approved the two-year state budget in late May on the second to last day of their 140-day legislative session.
"Spending tax dollars on something that really doesn't need to have tax dollars spent on it. There's a lot of unintended consequences that could come down the road because of that," said Derek Wills from Lone Star Gun Rights, who worries this awareness campaign could become requirements for gun owners in the future if more violent incidents happen.
Scruggs from Texas Gun Sense, disagrees, saying the Department of Public Safety running the program will get rid of those concerns.
"The state's largest law enforcement organization should be trusted with teaching safety and I think the overwhelming majority of Texans will trust them to do that fairly," said Scruggs.
After the school shooting in Santa Fe, Governor Abbott rolled out a lengthy list of policy proposals on how to address school shootings and mental health issues. One of those items was directing the state to encourage the safe storage of guns, while not mandating it or adding a new law requiring it.
"Santa Fe certainly highlighted the danger of not storing them properly. But also too, a lot of people have had their gun stolen," said Ed Scruggs from Texas Gun Rights.
More Austin Stories
-
More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, a man from Austin who spent decades homeless will start his first college class in more than 40 years.
David Carter dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 and at 67-years-old, he's been re-admitted.
"If I could change one thing about my past life, I would've stayed in school," Carter said.Read the Full Article
-
Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three years in the making, and with final approval scheduled for later this month, Austin ISD's revamped sex education curriculum suddenly finds itself on life support.
That's because Senate Bill 22 cleared both the Texas Senate and the House of Representatives on the final weekend of the legislative session — and it's now sitting on Governor Greg Abbott's desk awaiting his signature.
If signed, the bill would ban "certain transactions between a governmental entity and an abortion provider or affiliate of the provider."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man killed in crash on Bundyhill Drive Sunday identified by police
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a crash in east Austin Sunday morning has been identified by Austin police.
The crash happened near the intersection of Bundyhill Drive and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:37 a.m.
Police say the victim, 34-year-old Lance Christopher Smith, was driving south on Bundyhill Drive when he ran a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and crashed into a guard rail.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas