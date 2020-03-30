Group of residents from Austin’s Gracy Woods Nursing Center test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “small group” of residents from Gracy Woods Nursing Center on Metric Boulevard have tested positive COVID-19 after being admitted to a hospital, said Amanda Smith, the nursing center’s administrator.

Due to federal health code laws, Smith said she could not confirm exactly how many residents tested positive or if any died. She said all the residents tested positive after being taken to a local hospital for reasons other than COVID-19.

“I don’t know if they were positive before they left my building or after, and, due to the privacy of those residents, I can’t tell you how long they had been in the hospital when they tested positive,” Smith said. “I have tested numerous other residents in my building, as well as staff, and nobody has tested positive.”

Only staff and essential personnel can enter the nursing center, and they all wear N95 masks and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for gowns and gloves. Staff who have not received their test results are not allowed back in the building, she said.

“It is a really sensitive time, and I take this very seriously, and I would appreciate full disclosure from everyone. I have been in contact with the state and I am not the only facility in town that is dealing with this,” Smith said. “There are multiple facilities that have reported that they have corona in their buildings. I do not have any active corona in my building.”

The elderly and people with underlying medical problems are most at risk of serious complications from COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Smith said the last person who tested positive for COVID-19 was tested “early last week” in a hospital, and nobody else has tested positive.

Gracy Woods Nursing Center I is located next to Gracy Woods Living Center II. Both facilities are part of Caring Healthcare Group, which operates at least 15 senior facilities in the state, according to its website.

KXAN confirmed the positive coronavirus tests after receiving a tip-line email about the nursing center.

On March 27, KXAN reported a worker at Brookdale Senior Living Center in West Lake Hills had tested positive for COVID-19. Brookdale is not associated with Gracy Woods Nursing Center.

At least 206 people have tested positive for the virus in Travis County and two have died, according to city and county health officials. In the U.S., nearly 141,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,405 have died from it, according to the CDC.