Group in charge of Shoal Creek landslide repairs asks for $7.5M more from Austin city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The cost of fixing the massive landslide along Shoal Creek in central Austin may be much higher than city officials originally anticipated, according to a new memo filed by the Watershed Protection Department.

Shoal Creek landslide damage

The department had originally projected repair costs at about $12.5 million, but a Tuesday memo sought to negotiate a much higher amount from the city for the task.

“The current design-construction cost estimate is $12.5M and the requested contingency is $7.5M,” officials wrote. “The goal of the project team is to continue value-engineering and cost containment, such that the total $20M is not necessary.”

A landslide in May 2018 caused significant damage to the Shoal Creek trail on a stretch between 24th Street and Shoal Creek Boulevard. Since then, subsequent rains have continued to cause slope failure.

Repairs to the area have been delayed due to the “sensitive nature” of the slope and coordination with affected property owners.

“Any further delays on a repair solution continue to put public and private property at risk,” officials wrote. “This authorization is necessary to proceed with the design and construction of the slope repair.”

In April, the Watershed Protection Department shared the repair plan with KXAN. It involves drilling vertically into the ground to install two retaining walls. After more rain a month later, officials said the plan would remain largely the same but there might be a need for another wall and some anchors.