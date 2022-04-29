AUSTIN (KXAN) — One organization is fighting to keep subjects like critical race theory in classrooms by recognizing the 10th anniversary of the Librotraficante Caravan arriving in Austin.

The HABLA y VOTA Action Fund says 10 years ago, a group of Chicano activists and writers smuggled forbidden Chicano history and other books from Texas into Arizona. They defied a 2010 ethnic studies ban in Arizona public schools.

A federal judge in 2017 prohibited Arizona education officials from enforcing the 2010 law.

Texas lawmakers recently took aim at subjects like critical race theory, and some school districts removed books with LGBTQ narratives.

“So now, 10 years later, because of the governor and the lieutenant governor stance on critical race theory, we are in danger of losing the progress that we’ve made with Mexican-American studies and African-American studies,” said Laura Razo, founding member of Librotraficante.

Latino activists from across Texas are coming to Austin Friday to commemorate past activists but also to relaunch efforts to keep these teachings in the classroom.

At 2 p.m. in Austin, the groups will gather at the historic Palm Park, located at 200 N. Interstate 35. After a brief program, they will process with the Librotraficante Caravan to the State Capitol. Speakers will begin talking at 4 p.m. there.

“It gives our students an opportunity to have a cultural academic identity in the curriculum, in the classrooms, because at the end of the day, it’s not about the adults. It’s about preparing our children for the future,” said cofounder of HABLE y VOTA Action Fund Paul Saldana.

Events are also planned for 10 a.m. in Houston and 11 a.m. in San Antonio.