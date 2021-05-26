Group demands charges be dropped against activists arrested during summer 2020 protests

Protestors rallied at Republic Square Park Wednesday evening demanding charges be dropped against activists who were arrested during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protesters gathered at Republic Square Park Wednesday evening demanding charges be dropped against activists who were arrested during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

The protest was put on by the Drop the Charges Coalition. The event came one day after the anniversary of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

We will be at Republic Square Park in Austin on May 26 at 6pm for Day of Action Against State Repression. Join us to commemorate the one year anniversary of the George Floyd uprisings and to support all who still face state repression in the fight for Black lives! pic.twitter.com/JRkil2bwY1 — dropthecharges (@dropthecharges_) May 20, 2021

“We’re out here commemorating the people who fought for what was right,” said Olympia Garcia with the coalition.

In Austin, at least 12 people were arrested for protests in May following the death of George Floyd.

During one weekend in August, 40 people were arrested during weekend protests following the death of Garrett Foster. He was shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin last July.