Group behind camping ban petition calls for audit of Austin’s spending on homelessness

A man named Kenneth, who is experiencing homelessness in Austin, stops to rest with his cart outside of the Texas Capitol grounds. Kenneth said he is nervous about potential extremist violence in the coming days at the state capitol. January 18, 2020. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Save Austin Now, the group behind the petition to reinstate a public camping ban in the city, is calling for an independent audit of the city’s spending on homelessness.

Save Austin Now wants a “thorough” report of spending on homelessness programs, including housing facilities purchased since July 1.

Last year, the city purchased two hotels for a combined $16.7 million as part of its motel conversion strategy. The hotels have been used as protective lodges for high-risk individuals experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

The Austin City Council voted last week to purchase a third hotel for $6.7 million last week and postponed a vote to purchase a fourth hotel.

“Taxpayers deserve to know how $160 million were spent over fiscal years 2018-2020 and what we have to show for it. Because it appears the money has been widely spent on waste, with precious little new homeless housing being made available despite massive investment,” Matt Mackowiak, co-founder of Save Austin Now, said in a statement.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has said reinstating the public camping ban would be “inhumane” but acknowledged that the city’s approach to homelessness isn’t working the way it’s supposed to in the years since the Austin City Council ended the ban in 2019.

Save Austin Now said it has collected more than the needed petition signatures to place reinstatement of the camping ban before city voters in May.

Gov. Greg Abbott said his forthcoming plan to address homelessness will include a statewide ban on camping in public.

New recommendations on homelessness

The Economic Prosperity Commission, a civilian-led group that advises the Austin City Council, has approved a list of recommendations on how to address homelessness.

The recommendations include:

Funding for a Universal Basic Income Program (UBI) to help combat displacement

Continue investing in permanent supportive housing, including refurbished hotels

Establish city-sanctioned campsites on city-owned property, with restrooms, bathing facilities, 24/7 security, food and water distribution, health care access

Consider ways to enforce cleanliness in public spaces without reinstating fines

Consider incentives to encourage those experiencing homelessness to move campsites to city-sanctioned property

Direct city manager and city to rework land use and development code to ensure all types of housing can be built to stabilize the rising cost of housing

Last night, after weeks of conversations w local leaders & community members, the Economic Prosperity Commission worked late to pass this #atxcouncil recommendation on homelessness. We shouldn’t criminalize poverty. Public safety & economic security are important. Upzone Austin. pic.twitter.com/RLnINjE2fy — Nathan Ryan 😷🤟 (@nthnryn) January 30, 2021

KXAN politics reporter John Engel will have a full report tonight at 6 p.m.