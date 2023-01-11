AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said a Federal Aviation Administration outage was causing ground stops at AUS and at airports across the country.

“Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day,” AUS said.

The airport said to stay in contact with the airlines and check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

The FAA said it was working to restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

