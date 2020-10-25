Grilling and open fires restricted at City of Austin parks due to drought conditions

AUSTIN( KXAN)— Austin Parks and Recreation announced temporary park fire restrictions effective Oct. 21 due to current drought conditions. These restrictions prohibit grilling and open fires in all City of Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves.

The Austin Parks and Recreations department said those restrictions include the use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits, grills and smokers. Propane stoves are allowed but in designated picnic areas only.

Visitors violating the order could face a $300 to $500 fine.

The order was passed to help reduce the risk of wildfires in parks and greenbelts. Austin Parks and Recreation said they will continue to keep an eye on fire conditions and lift the ban when it is safe to do so.

Austin Parks and Recreation had first implemented the order in late July due to drought conditions at the time. The department lifted it on Sept. 25 after recent rainfall had improved conditions.