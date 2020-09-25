Grilling allowed again at City of Austin parks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visitors at Austin parks and greenbelts are now allowed to grill again.

On Friday, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department lifted burn restrictions in its parks, greenbelts and preserves.

This means visitors can resume using park grills, fire rings and propane stoves in marked picnic areas.

The Parks Burning Restriction was first implemented in late July, due to drought conditions, according to a PARD memo. The restriction limited open fires and grilling within City of Austin parks.

But due to recent rainfall, the memo said the restriction is lifted after the improved conditions.

This could change though, if environmental conditions worsen and the wildfire threat increases, the memo said.

Earlier this week, it was announced Austin’s Aquatic Division will reopen some public pools, including Barton Springs and Deep Eddy, on Saturday with alternating schedules.