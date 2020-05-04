Greg Casar will not run for Kirk Watson’s former State Senate seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council member Greg Casar told KXAN in February he was “seriously considering” a run for the seat of former Texas Sen. Kirk Watson, who resigned April 30 for a job at the University of Houston.

He released a video Monday on Twitter to address the situation further, and he’s staying put.

“I’m staying right where I am,” Casar said, because you elected me for this job, for this moment.”

He also said he’s running for reelection for this post, representing District 4. Casar was first elected to the council in 2014.