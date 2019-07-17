‘Greetings from Austin’ mural is vandalized with message for potential residents to ‘leave’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Austin’s famous postcard-style “Greetings From Austin” mural bore an additional message from someone who seems to have a problem with Austin’s growing population.

“Welcome to Austin. Don’t forget to leave,” reads the mural, which is located at Roadhouse Relics on South First Street in east Austin. The site’s recognizable all caps “AUSTIN” was defaced with spray paint and also featured other messages, some which were difficult to read.

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

Roadhouse Relics’ owner Todd Sanders, who helped paint the mural in the 1990s, says he doesn’t agree with the sentiment.

“People come here because they love the city,” said Sanders. “I think Austin attracts really individual, cool people. Everywhere in the world, there’s more people moving, and Austin seems to attract really great people.”

Sanders says that over the years he’s had to cover the mural with anti-graffiti treatment, but this time he’ll have to repaint some of it.

“You’re all welcome here,” Sanders said toward potential residents. “We love to have you.”