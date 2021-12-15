Green jobs seminar showcases job opportunities in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new program is aiming to expand and bring more awareness to green jobs in Austin.

The Green Workforce Accelerator Program, powered by the Austin Civilian Conservation Corps, the city’s Innovation Office and other community partners, will have a virtual showcase from 5-6 p.m. Thursday to further explain current job options.

Scheduled to speak during the showcase are the City of Austin, 3M, TarmacTX and Blue Sky Partners.

The Innovation Office said over the next year, 30-50 jobs through the program should be available for Austin residents. The program is meant to connect potential employees with green companies and to “help inspire, train, and employ the green workforce of the future.”

The Austin Civilian Conservation Corps helps provide training and infrastructure for green jobs, and the city said it has already created about 100 job opportunities across 12 projects for Austin residents.