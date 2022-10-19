A grease fire broke out at Sam’s BBQ in east Austin the morning of Oct. 19, 2022. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A longtime east Austin barbecue restaurant is waiting to reopen after a grease fire Wednesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire happened at 2000 E. 12th St., the address for Sam’s BBQ.

AFD said the fire was contained to the exhaust system. No injuries were reported. Its crews are clearing the scene.

AFD said Austin Code has taken over to help speed up the reopening of the restaurant.

A grease fire broke out at Sam’s BBQ in east Austin the morning of Oct. 19, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) A grease fire broke out at Sam’s BBQ in east Austin the morning of Oct. 19, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The restaurant has been a fixture in the community for over 40 years. In 2018, KXAN reported Sam’s BBQ owner Brian Mays famously turned down a $3 million offer to buy his property, saying his restaurant is important to the community.

In a 2019 interview with Mays, he jokingly said maybe a $10 million offer would suffice. You can watch that interview in the video player below.

“I’ve got love for this community,” he told KXAN in 2019. “If you’ve been in business 43 years in the community, you gotta love that community because they have supported you for years. You can’t just give up on them. You can’t just walk out on them.”