Grass fire sparks near east Austin condos off Interstate 35

Video Courtesy Destinee Cabrera

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grass fire that sparked on a median near some east Austin condominiums was put out Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department, but is a good reminder of the increased fire danger at this time.

Grass fire in median near I-35 and East 8th Street in Austin March 5, 2021 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AFD said the fire happened near the Tyndall at Robertson Hill condos at Interstate 35 and East Eighth Street. Crews were called out just before 2 p.m., and at least two engines responded.

Photos show the fire scorched the landscaping near the building, but it was not a threat to the condos, according to AFD.

The department said someone was using a weed eater that sparked and started the fire. Lower humidity caused elevated fire conditions, which allowed the small fire to spread quickly.

The increased fire danger is expected to continue throughout Friday, due to gusty winds.