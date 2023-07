Smoke from a grass fire near US-290 and W William Cannon Drive. (Courtesy Austin Fire Dept.)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grass fire in southwest Austin was brought under control at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to an Austin Fire Department shift commander.

(Courtesy Austin Fire)

(Courtesy Austin Fire)

(Courtesy Austin Fire)

The initial call came in at 5 p.m., near the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and West William Cannon Drive.

The fire was in an “undeveloped area surrounded by roadways,” according to an AFD post on Twitter. It did not threaten any structures.

It spread to four acres before firefighters contained it.