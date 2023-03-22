Live Music Capital of the World mural in Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grants of $5,000 and $10,000 will soon be available for local music professionals after the City of Austin announced $3.5 million in support through the Live Music Event Program.

According to a release from the city, the program will offer grants for local professional musicians, bands, and independent promoters to produce and publicize awarded projects.

Grant funds may be used to cover expenses for music events, studio and video production, staffing and professional services, merchandise distribution, music broadcasting, and more.

Applications for the Live Music Fund Event Program will be open Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

Eligible applicants must live in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties — and must host the proposed activities in an Austin City Council District and/or Austin’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.

Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and scored according to access to services, preservation, innovation, elevation and collaboration, and project budget.

To review full eligibility requirements, visit the Live Music Fund Event Program website.

The Economic Development Department is offering various ways to learn about the Live Music Fund Event Program application process and eligibility. Full eligibility requirements, grant guidelines, and application details are available to review at www.atxmusic.org.

Watch the online informational webinar in English and Spanish.

For application assistance, contact Austin Revitalization Authority at bdavidson@austinrev.org.