‘Granny flats’ and commercial zones — Austin leaders talk affordable housing options

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a special meeting Tuesday, Austin city leaders discussed ways to quell rising housing costs, and they want to move quickly.

“We’re striving to find those things we can do now,” Mayor Steve Adler told KXAN. “Looking at [housing] differently than we ever have in the past.”

Adler and several council members are expected to present a resolution on Dec. 9. One idea mentioned repeatedly at Tuesday’s meeting would be to allow residences to be built within some commercial zones to build up home inventory and drive prices down.

“That’s an example of something where we can make a change that’s reasonably uncomplicated,” said District 10 council member Alison Alter.

A 2018 city planning commission report found allowing mixed use developments in commercial zones could yield 46,324 new housing units. The council recently gave the OK for developments to be built taller, 90 feet.

But there is a bigger housing obstacle in the council’s way. The vast majority of Austin is zoned for single-family homes.

In a statement ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the Austin Neighborhood Council said it would not welcome any changes to the city’s land development code. A rewrite of the decades-old code is something that has eluded city leaders and led to litigation.

“You have two pretty disparate, interested parties,” said Jeni Williams with the Austin Board of Realtors. “{You have} those who want density everywhere and those who want their neighborhood to not change at all.”

Another move city leaders are considering is allowing more homeowners to build and rent out accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Often referred to as “granny flats,” the smaller homes can cost between $125,000 and $350,000.

ADUs are currently allowed in some parts of the city, but Colby Harmon of Austin ADU Builders told KXAN restrictions and red tape can make things difficult.

“There’s just a lot of demand and a lot of need at that price point,” Harmon said. “Not everybody needs a 2,800 square foot house. Not everybody wants one.”