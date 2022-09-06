AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.

In addition to its official moniker, the development team revealed Tuesday a slew of additional details about the project, which is set to take the skyline to new heights. That included a breakdown of space within the hotel-office-residential tower and community benefits like pedestrian access and a seven-figure donation to the nearby trail system.

New Waterline tower planned for Red River Street in downtown Austin (Courtesy: WAX Architectural Visualizations)

“Downtown Austin offers one of the most dynamic markets and skylines in the nation, and we’re excited to help drive its ongoing transformation,” said Seth Johnston, senior vice president in Austin for Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., which is co-developing the tower with San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential LLC.