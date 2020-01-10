Governor Abbott to present Medal Of Courage to White Settlement church member

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott will present the Governor’s Medal of Courage to a church member who showed “great acts of heroism” during the shooting attack in White Settlement, Texas.

The Governor’s Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life. It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor.

During Dec. 29 church service at West Freeway Church Of Christ, 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen opened fire, fatally shooting two church members.

Church security guard Jack Wilson quickly returned fire with a single shot, killing Kinnunen, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

In this still frame from livestreamed video provided by law enforcement, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas. The footage was broadcast online by the church according to a law enforcement official, who provided the image to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP)

The event will take place Monday, Jan. 13, at the Governor’s Mansion.