Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms
AUSTIN (KXAN) - Flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, Gov. Abbott signed three mental health and school safety bills at the Texas Capitol Thursday. This comes as the Texas legislature ended its 140-day legislative session and put millions of dollars to the issues after the Santa Fe school shooting in 2018.
Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 11, which creates the Texas Child Mental Health Consortium. During a hectic night in the Texas House the original version of this idea failed by a procedural move by one lawmaker who opposed it, the sponsor tacked it on to another bill.
The measure hopes to "leverage higher education expertise in the state to improve the mental health care systems for Texas children."
Beginning September 1, Texas will set the gears in motion for a new organization. The Texas Child Mental Healthcare Consortium hopes to provide counseling, therapy, and psychiatric services to students who currently aren't getting them
"I heard from so many teachers and parents and pediatricians that they just didn't know where to go. They needed more than what was available to them," said Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who authored the consortium legislation.
The thirteen health-related Universities will get $100 million to provide mental health services to classrooms in that area. In Central Texas, the hub will be the Dell Medical School at UT-Austin.
Stephen Strakowski, M.D, the Associate Vice President for Regional Mental Health at the Dell Medical School told KXAN he's excited to integrate the University into the statewide plan. He hopes the University staff will be able to offer mental health work from doctors and licensed professionals; at the same time, the medical staff will get valuable real-world experience.
"The truth is, that if a child breaks her arm in Beaumont, Texas, we don't bring her all the way to Austin, Texas for treatment. We shouldn't be doing that for brain health," said Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin.
The crucial component will be telemedicine. So for smaller, far-away school districts, where money is tight, doctors and licensed professionals at Dell Med will come to them through video.
"They're not outside where you get that specific healthcare because with technology and telemedicine, they'll have some available," said Sen. Watson.
The state gears of government are now turning to set this up, advocates hope by next year but with something so large, it might be the 2020 school year.
In this same bill, school districts will be required to create threat assessment teams to spot troubled students before they act. The state will grant $100 million to "harden" schools; adding security measures like cameras, locks, and metal detectors.
Abbott signed two other bills Thursday in addition to SB 11.
House Bill 18 will increase mental health training for school staff and teach mental health coursework to the students, in the hopes the students themselves can help identify mental health issues.
The third bill Abbott signed, House Bill 1387, will remove the cap on the number of school marshals in each campus.
More Austin Stories
-
Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin family is reeling after they said their trusted veterinarian accidentally killed their dog.
The Briggs Family has filed a lawsuit and are hoping it will lead them to closure.
If you walk past the rope swing, follow the stone stairs and go beyond the patio table, you'll find Nya, a boy's best friend.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mother suing AISD, says they did not review video of bus driver's abuse of her child
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother who says her then-five-year-old daughter was sexually abused by an Austin Independent School District bus driver is now suing AISD, saying the district didn't review video clearly showing the acts.
According to the lawsuit, AISD was made aware of the sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Maldonado, 58, yet when AISD police acquired the video footage from the bus for the time periods of March 1-May 29 2018, they found that the footage had not been reviewed or analyzed at all.
Or else, the lawsuit says, the footage was reviewed or analyzed and then the district did not take action.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing man leaving a "Port-a-Potty"
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly punching another man in the face in northeast Austin in an attempt to steal money from him, according to an arrest affidavit from Austin police.
According to police, around 8:45 a.m. the victim was at a Shell gas station at 5210 Manor Road to cash a check. He said he was pumping gas when he saw a man at the pump next to him. He described the suspect as a heavy set black man at 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a white shirt, dark jeans and a red baseball hat. The victim also said when he was inside the store cashing his check he saw the man exiting the bathroom.
The victim left the gas station but soon pulled over at a construction site at 2305 Rogge Lane to use a "Port-a-Potty." He said while using the bathroom he heard the distinct sound of his truck's passenger door opening.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas