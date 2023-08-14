AUSTIN (KXAN) — Downtown Austin will be home to a new medical center, University of Texas-Austin leaders and Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Monday.

UT unveiled plans for the University of Texas at Austin Medical Center, which will be built at the site of the Frank Erwin Center.

As part of the UT-Austin Medical Center, a second hospital tower will hold the new UT-Austin Specialty University Hospital. The UT MD Anderson Hospital will be administered and operated by MD Anderson staff.

“We will bring the world’s No. 1 cancer hospital to Central Texas and build on UT-Austin’s reputation for excellence in the success of the Dell Medical School and UT Health Austin,” UT System Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said.

Eltife called the new medical center “the future of world-class health care.”

UT said it will invest $2.5 billion for the construction of the medical center.

UT unveiled plans for the University of Texas at Austin Medical Center, which will be built at the site of the Frank Erwin Center. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Abbott said this investment enhances the state’s efforts toward advancing health care in Texas.

“People across the globe go to MD Anderson Houston for the best cancer care in the world. We will now be bringing the world’s best cancer care to them [Texans] right here in Central Texas. Families across Central Texas are affected by cancer every single year… they can now stay close to home for that care,” Abbott said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.