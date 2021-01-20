Gov. Abbott threatens to reinstate ban on homeless camping in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday if the City of Austin doesn’t reinstate the ban on homeless camping, the state will do it for them.

The governor posted about the ban on Twitter Wednesday, saying “contrary to what Austin leaders think no one has a right to urinate & defecate wherever they want.”

“Homelessness promoted by Austin has also endangered public safety,” Abbott continued.

If Austin doesn't reinstate the ban on homeless camping the state will do it for them.



Contrary to what Austin leaders think no one has a right to urinate & defecate wherever they want.



Homelessness promoted by Austin has also endangered public safety.https://t.co/aH4DSJAKpR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 20, 2021

The city passed an ordinance which largely decriminalized sitting, laying or camping in public places that went into effect July 2019. Supporters of the ordinance have previously said it would help those experiencing homelessness break the cycle.

In a statement to KXAN Wednesday evening, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the city needs to look at more permanent solutions, like housing.

“Permanent supportive housing is the only solution that will end camping – including at the Governor’s sanctioned camping site. We welcome the state’s help solving for our immediate challenges with mental health and state highway cleanup. But we can’t agree to hide the problem,” the mayor’s statement read.

“All people, even those without homes, need to use the bathroom. The sanitary and humane answer is to give them access to one. I wish it were faster or easier, but we are making progress,” Adler continued.

This isn’t the first time the governor has said he would act if Austin did not.

In October 2019, Abbott wrote on Twitter “Austin’s policy of lawlessness has allowed vicious acts like this. Austin’s inability to restore order will compel the State to act beginning Nov. 1 if action is not taken to ensure public safety.”

KXAN previously reported that same month Abbott had sent two letters to Austin Mayor Steve Adler documenting his criticism of the city’s homeless controversy, even threatening to direct state agencies to deal with the issue.

One group has been working hard trying to get the issue on the ballot and in front of voters. Save Austin Now has collected tens of thousands of signatures trying to reinstate the homeless camping ban.

The group needs 20,000 signatures to get it on the May ballot, and as of Tuesday, they say they have 30,000. The signatures will need to be verified by the city clerk’s office.