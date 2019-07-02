Gov. Abbott slams Austin in another tweet about homeless policy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a ceremony where he signed SB7, a bill to address inappropriate teacher-student relationships, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Austin. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has yet again slammed the City of Austin on Twitter in connection with the city’s new policy that relaxes restrictions on the homeless.

The ordinance that went into effect Monday allows homeless people to sit, lie or pitch tents in public spaces so long as they’re not a public hazard and are not blocking anything.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Abbott retweeted a former Republican staffer who claimed a two-car wreck had occurred as a result of “homeless people darting into traffic” and that there were injuries.

Austin police told KXAN they did have reports of a crash at the intersection in question just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, but no one was hurt. Police say two cars were involved but they had no reports of homeless people being involved. The wreck was captured on Halo cameras and KXAN is working to get access to the footage. Even if a homeless person was involved in the wreck, it is not immediately clear how the city’s new policy may have contributed to the accident.

In reaction to the ex-staffer’s tweet, Abbott wrote:

“Look at this insanity caused by Austin’s reckless homeless policy. All state-imposed solutions are on the table including eliminating local sovereign immunity for damages and injuries like this caused by a city’s homeless policy.”

This is the second time Abbott has taken to Twitter to voice his displeasure over the issue. Last week, he threatened to override the Austin ordinance during the next legislative session, but that won’t be until January 2021, barring a special session.