Gov. Abbott sends state resources to Austin and other Texas cities to help maintain peace during protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has sent state resources to Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas as demonstrators gather in large numbers across the state to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” said Governor Abbott in a statement.

“As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

Gov. Abbott said he along with Department of Public Safety officials have spoken with Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg along with law enforcement in each city.

According to the statement released by the governor’s office, DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments. More resources will be provided as needed.