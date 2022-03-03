Gov. Abbott presents Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to two Texas military families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott presented the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to two military families Wednesday.

The families of U.S. Army Private Marcelino Serna and U.S. Court Guard Seaman Apprentice William Ray Flores accepted the awards on their behalves at the Governor’s Mansion.

Private Serna is being recognized for his efforts during World War 1, while Seaman Flores is being honored for his heroism during the sinking of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn in 1980.

Abbott said when faced with incredible odds, incredible people rise to the occasion, saying that was exactly what Serna and Flores did.

Gov. Greg Abbott presented the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to two military families Wednesday. (KXAN Photo)

“Seaman Flores and Private Serna were incredible people whose bravery still rings true after all of these years on this Texas Independence Day. These two people show what it means to be a true Texan,” Abbott said.

The Texas Legislative Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration conferred to a service member of the Texas Military Forces.