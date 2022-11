Gov. Abbott joins Meals on Wheels delivery for Thanksgiving (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas this year to deliver Thanksgiving meals.

Gov. Abbott, First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and their daughter, Audrey Abbott, volunteered to deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day to elderly people in need.

Meals on Wheels of Central Texas distributes Thanksgiving meals 2022 (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli) Gov. Abbott joins Meals on Wheels delivery for Thanksgiving (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli) Meals on Wheels of Central Texas distributes Thanksgiving meals 2022 (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

They were joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry van de Putte.