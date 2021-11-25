Gov. Abbott joins Meals on Wheels Central Texas volunteers for Thanksgiving deliveries

Governor Greg Abbott delivers a meal as part of Meals on Wheels Central Texas’ Thanksgiving deliveries (Picture: KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott and his family helped deliver Thanksgiving meals with volunteers for Meals on Wheels Central Texas on Thursday morning.

The governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey at Meals on Wheels’ Austin headquarters Thursday.

Meals on Wheels is delivering hot meals to 350 homebound seniors in the Central Texas area this Thanksgiving.

The organization switched to a bi-weekly delivery schedule when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but will resume daily meal deliveries in January.

Meals on Wheels said it needs volunteers to fill open routes for daily hot meal deliveries in the new year. Anyone interested in applying can click here to learn more.