Gov. Abbott: If Austin allows homeless to camp in streets, lawmakers will override it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council may have loosened restrictions on the homeless in an effort to reduce the criminal charges they end up receiving, but Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted if the changes turn Austin into a so-called “tent city,” state lawmakers will step in.

“If Austin — or any other Texas city — permits camping on city streets it will be yet another local ordinance the State of Texas will override.” — Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott issued that warning in a Sunday night tweet, highlighting another person’s comment and KXAN’s prior coverage on “tent city” concerns.

Advocates say minor offenses for the homeless lead to missed court dates and arrest warrants.

Merlen Blackwell, a man who has been homeless in Austin since 2015, told us he has nine tickets he still has to take care of — primarily for breaking the city’s “no sit/no lie” ordinance.

“How are you going to pay for a ticket when you’re homeless?” he questioned. “Don’t come out here and tell us that we can’t sit down and we’re homeless. Where are we supposed to sit down? On the ground? (Police) write you a ticket for sitting on the ground.”

But others worry the Council’s actions on June 21 could have unintended consequences and lead to tent cities.

Mayor Steve Adler said that’s not the goal of these changes, and he doesn’t want to see that either.

“We don’t want tent cities in our city, and I intend to be working together with our council to make sure that kind thing doesn’t happen,” Adler said.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley declined to endorse or criticize Council’s decision. He did say the changes will make it tougher for his officers to take action.

“Now, we’ll have to establish that the underlying conduct posed a danger or hazard to someone before we can take any action,” Manley said.