Gov. Abbott demands state agencies roll back licensing regulations, fees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has asked all state agencies to roll back burdensome licensing rules which may hurt both workers and consumers, according to a letter obtained by KXAN.

According to the Texas Comptrollers office, “licensing limits the right to practice a specific trade or job to those who have met a set of entrance requirements established in law, such as a minimum amount of schooling or training, fees and a state-administered exam.”

The Governor said his request can help boost Texas’ economy and employ Texans.

“Sensible licensing rules, when necessary, can protect the public from legitimate harm, but overbroad rules stymie innovation, raise consumer prices, and limit economic opportunity,” the governor wrote.

Abbott said onerous licensing rules can keep people from pursuing their desired professions, particularly for those who are unemployed or have criminal records.

Abbott asked the state agencies to access if the existing regulations help or hinder Texans, identify less-restrictive alternatives and identify other jurisdictions to model their own licensing requirements after, among other requests.

Abbott also asked state agencies to reduce license application fees by “75% or less of the national average for equivalent or comparable occupations.”

Agencies like the Texas Medical Association say they don’t want this to lower the standard for physicians practicing on patients.

“TMA certainly agrees that rules can be overly burdensome, so we applaud Governor Abbott’s efforts to reduce those regulatory burdens. We do want to ensure that the Texas Medical Board remains responsible for overseeing the practice of medicine and providing guidance to physicians (and other licensees under its authority) in their rules, while ensuring that their processes are both fair and transparent.”