Gov. Abbott calls for improved safety at UT after 2 students stabbed downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has said he wants to help the University of Texas campus become a safer place after two students were stabbed in downtown Austin.

The governor tweeted that he has heard “urgent pleas” from UT students to improve lighting and security on campus, and “expects results next month.”

He was replying to a tweet from UT Police Chief David Carter, who revealed that two students were stabbed on 6th Street.

It is unclear how seriously the two students were injured in the attack.

Chief Carter did not specify when the attack happened, but police previously said that five people were stabbed on East 6th Street late on Thursday night.

He tweeted: “I was alerted by a professor of a second student who was attacked by recent knife assailant on 6th St.

“We notified APD and have connected student to SES (Student Emergency Services) for follow on care. Never hesitate to tell someone if you are assaulted. Police will always keep your identity confidential.”

In response, Abbott wrote: “Thanks Chief for your efforts to improve safety for UT students. I’ve heard urgent pleas by UT students about increasing lighting and security tools around campus.

“I shared my expectations to UT leaders & expect results next month. Safety first.”

UT President Greg Fenves announced over Twitter that he is working with Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife on acquiring more funds for campus security.